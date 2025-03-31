B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,017 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $113,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,534 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $306.95 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.20. The company has a market cap of $219.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

