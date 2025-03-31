B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $46,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.58.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $203.22 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

