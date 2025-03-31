B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $9.57 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $318.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.06.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $46,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,042.20. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,084.80. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,255 shares of company stock worth $14,490,871 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $279.13 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

