B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $62.13 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $62,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4 %

APH opened at $66.56 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

