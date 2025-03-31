B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

