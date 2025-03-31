Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.
Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Azimut has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $29.90.
