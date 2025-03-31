Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Azimut Price Performance

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Azimut has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

