AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 766,122 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in AXT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,477,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 169,406 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.17. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

