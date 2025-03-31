AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.
AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
NASDAQ AXTI opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.17. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
