Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 273.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.45% of Axon Enterprise worth $659,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 697.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $534.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

