Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 38,541 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $190,999,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $52,364,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

CCEP stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

