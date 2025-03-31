Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,933 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 5.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.21% of Netflix worth $797,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $933.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $971.74 and a 200-day moving average of $869.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

