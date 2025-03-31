Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $335.17 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 208.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.5% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.25% of Boston Scientific worth $335,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $99.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

