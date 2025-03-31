Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,113 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 2.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.62% of Vertiv worth $265,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

