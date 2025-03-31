Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 18,489 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.58% of MakeMyTrip worth $71,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMYT opened at $103.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

