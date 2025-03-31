Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 1,810 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.23% of Exponent worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 219.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Exponent by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 174.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

