Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.37), with a volume of 30846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.40 ($4.36).

Avingtrans Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £107.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.02.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

About Avingtrans

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

