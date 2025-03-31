Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,843,000 after buying an additional 1,211,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,791,000 after purchasing an additional 739,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,612,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,397,000 after purchasing an additional 848,814 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Trading

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

