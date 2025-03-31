Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Sells £8,041,352.72 in Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.99), for a total value of £8,041,352.72 ($10,397,404.60).
Auto Trader Group Stock Performance
LON:AUTO opened at GBX 745.20 ($9.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 666 ($8.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899 ($11.62). The firm has a market cap of £6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 772.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 812.61.
Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
About Auto Trader
Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.
Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.
With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.
