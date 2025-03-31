Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Sells £8,041,352.72 in Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.99), for a total value of £8,041,352.72 ($10,397,404.60).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 745.20 ($9.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 666 ($8.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899 ($11.62). The firm has a market cap of £6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 772.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 812.61.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 881 ($11.39) to GBX 946 ($12.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 746 ($9.65) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 864.25 ($11.17).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

