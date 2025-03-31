Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 587,200 shares. Currently, 47.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.58% of Auddia at the end of the most recent quarter.
Auddia Trading Down 7.8 %
AUUD stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.70.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.
