Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.06 and last traded at $154.03, with a volume of 42517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

