Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.74) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Associated British Foods

ABF traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,915 ($24.76). The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,096.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,818.87 ($23.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,770.66 ($35.82). The company has a market capitalization of £13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

