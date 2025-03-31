Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,886,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of AABB opened at $0.02 on Monday. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About Asia Broadband
