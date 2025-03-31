Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,886,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AABB opened at $0.02 on Monday. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

