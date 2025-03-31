Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,116 ($53.22) and last traded at GBX 4,142.23 ($53.56), with a volume of 1095968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,246 ($54.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($90.51) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,600 ($85.34) to GBX 7,300 ($94.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($87.92) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,840 ($88.44).

Ashtead Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,819.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,348.88.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 363.5658915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

