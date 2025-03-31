Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ASGOF opened at C$0.80 on Monday. Asante Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

