Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 271,646 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Darden Restaurants worth $106,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 71,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $204.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $211.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. The trade was a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,311 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,221 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

