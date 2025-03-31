Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 680,017 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1,389.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,017 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Snowflake worth $112,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,719,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,148 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,363,550. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $150.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

