Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $173,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,694,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $26.57 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.