Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $152.44 Million Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.89% of Hims & Hers Health worth $152,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,448,000 after buying an additional 129,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $2,358,215.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 751,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,173,306.12. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,061,718 shares of company stock worth $37,894,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

