Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 9,391,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 19,433,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.14.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. The trade was a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,685 over the last three months. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94,430 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

