Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.02 and last traded at $62.74. 207,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 534,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

Arcellx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $236,217.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,629.52. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,646 in the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

