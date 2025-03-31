Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
View Our Latest Report on ABUS
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arbutus Biopharma
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.