Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aptorum Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $11.19.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
