Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

