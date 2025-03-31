Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 4,962,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 26,180,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Applied Digital Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The company had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,572 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 14,635.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,697,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,665,335 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

