Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.31 and last traded at $219.63. 15,052,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 54,701,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.52.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 174,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

