Antony Spring Sells 4,582 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $58,512.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,031.97. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Antony Spring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

