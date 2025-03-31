Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) versus NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Head-To-Head Comparison

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Anteris Technologies Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -93.80% -101.17% -53.03% Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Anteris Technologies Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $3.29 million 0.91 -$3.71 million ($13.53) -0.28 Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 50.49 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Anteris Technologies Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoVibronix.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NanoVibronix and Anteris Technologies Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Anteris Technologies Global has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 334.21%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

