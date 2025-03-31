Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 224,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 98,645 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $15.92.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $766.29 million, a PE ratio of 192.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Angi by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

