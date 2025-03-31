Analyzing Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Horizon Group Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.37 million 4.75 $43.44 million $8.46 24.87 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexander’s and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alexander’s currently has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.59%. Given Alexander’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 19.19% 21.45% 3.12% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Horizon Group Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have five properties in New York City.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

