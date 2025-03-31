American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,296,432 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.73% of American Tower worth $1,482,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,851,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,269,000 after purchasing an additional 922,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,173,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,924,091,000 after purchasing an additional 635,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $215.52 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

