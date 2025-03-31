American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AHR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of AHR stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 180,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

