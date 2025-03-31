Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMADY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $77.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $81.33.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

