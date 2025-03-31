Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Trading Up 16.2% – What’s Next?

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) traded up 16.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.35). 495,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 56,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.15 ($0.30).

Altitude Group Trading Up 16.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £19.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.01.

Insider Activity

In other Altitude Group news, insider Graham Feltham bought 30,364 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £7,591 ($9,815.10). Also, insider Deborah Wilkinson bought 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,955 ($8,992.76). Corporate insiders own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

