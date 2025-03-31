Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $23.98. 47,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 450,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $719.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,880. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $42,162,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 334,657 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $11,612,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 247,678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

