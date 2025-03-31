Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.08.

ALNY opened at $268.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,271.63. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

