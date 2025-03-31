Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938,672 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.45% of Ally Financial worth $159,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

