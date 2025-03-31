Allstate Corp Sells 19,798 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $58.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

