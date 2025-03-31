Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 8,745 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DHI opened at $125.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.