Allstate Corp Invests $1.05 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

