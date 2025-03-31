Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $360.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

