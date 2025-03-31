Allstate Corp Acquires New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

LULU opened at $293.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

