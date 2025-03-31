Allianz SE Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Allianz SE bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after acquiring an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $74.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

